Kerala reports record 43k cases, 95 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala on Wednesday reported a record 43,529 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with a test positivity rate of 29.75 %, the highest since the outbreak began, and 95 deaths taking total fatalities in the state to 6,053 and the number of active cases to 4,32,789.

Its case fatality rate is 0.4 % against the national average of 1.5% but experts said it may be difficult for the state to continue to keep deaths low with the high caseload threatening to overrun its efficient health system.

Data released by the state health ministry shows that 20 of the 95 who died Wednesday were aged below 45 years, a fact that experts said pointed to the need to vaccinate everyone. The youngest among dead was a 22-year-old from Thrissur.

“Since majority of the aged group has been covered in vaccination drive it is natural virus will target youngsters. We have to inoculate them fast. At the current rate , it will take many months to cover the population of the state. We have to procure them fast,” said Dr N M Arun.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said vaccination of those in the 18-45 age group was delayed on account of a paucity of doses. “We are trying our best to vaccinate this group also. Due to the shortage, priority will be given to people who interact with public like delivery boys, drivers, daily-wage earners and others. We have given order for one crore (10 million) doses but got only 500000,” he said.

He added that the state has enough medical oxygen and ICU beds .

Much like other states, Kerala too does not seem to be reporting all its Covid dead. “Last week , we cremated 125 bodies but only 40 figured in the official list,” said the caretaker of a leading crematorium who asked not to be named. With deaths increasing, Thiruvananthapuram district collector Navjot Khosa has ordered all crematoriums to stay open 24 hours.