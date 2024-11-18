Kerala rival party workers stop fight to make way for ambulance in Calicut | Video

A physical fight between two rival groups on Saturday, became viral after a video circulated on social media showing a momentary pause in their brawl to allow an ambulance to pass. Kerala party workers stopped mid clash to let an ambulance pass through

The incident took place during elections at a local cooperative bank in Kerala’s Calicut district, where tensions between the Congress party and a breakaway faction led to violent clashes.

The election results had sparked unrest, as a rebel group, made up of former Congress members and supported by the CPI(M), won control of the bank's board of directors. The board had been a Congress stronghold for 61 years.

As Congress and CPI(M) supporters clashed, the arrival of an ambulance briefly interrupted the fight, with both sides halting their violence to allow it through as seen in the video.

In 2020, a similar incident took place in the state where people made way for an ambulance during the anti-CAA-NRC rally.

However, once the ambulance had passed, the fighting resumed without delay, adding to the chaos. One user on social media platform X dubbed it “The Kerala Story” and said, “Civic sense first, fight later”.

Another user pointed out the conflicting narratives emerging from the state about two different ambulance stories. He spoke about people stopping their fight and clearing the road while also highlighting that on the same day news broke of a car obstructing an ambulance had also been stopped and the owner was fined ₹2.5 lakhs.

In the latter incident, despite the ambulance driver’s repeated honking and the blaring siren, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz driver appears to prevent the emergency vehicle from passing.