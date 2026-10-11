CJP leaders to visit Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station tomorrow, seek date for fresh Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. CJP co-conveners Saurav Das, right, and Ashutosh Ranka during a press conference following their release from preventive detention, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (PTI)

In a statement, the leaders said the Delhi Police had 24 hours to provide them with a date for the protest, failing which they would announce a protest call themselves.

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"CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, says Ashutosh Ranka.

On Saturday, CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained amid a major security clampdown, with more than 7,000 protesters detained at multiple locations as police prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

Over the past two days, CJP leaders were detained and subsequently released by the Delhi Police following a court order. Protesters, including All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, continued their demonstrations on Sunday but were also detained and later released.