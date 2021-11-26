Key Bills likely to be tabled during winter session of Parliament

The government has listed 26 Bills for introduction in Parliament’s winter session starting on November 29. Here is a look at some of the proposed laws:

-- Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, is scheduled to be tabled following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last week for rolling back the three farm laws that were enacted last year and triggered protracted protests.

-- The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, seeks to create a framework for official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

-- The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, is slated to be tabled to replace an ordinance promulgated in September. It seeks to amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to correct a drafting error.

-- The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, which provides for the constitution of a Central Vigilance Commission to conduct inquiries into offences alleged to have been committed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

-- The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated on November 14. It seeks to amend the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

-- The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants, and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims to reform and speed up a disciplinary mechanism.

-- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021, aims to strengthen and streamline the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

-- The Cantonment Bill, 2021, seeks to provide for “greater democratisation, modernisation and overall improvement” in the governance structure of Cantonment Boards.

-- Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2021, aims to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-Services Organisations in respect of persons subject to the Army Act, 1950, the Navy Act, 1957, and the Air Force Act, 1950, for discipline and proper discharge or duties.

-- The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021, aims at providing a policy and regulatory framework for India’s Antarctic activities.

-- The Emigration Bill, 2021, aims to replace the Emigration Act, 1983, to establish a “robust, transparent and comprehensive” emigration management framework that facilitates safe and orderly migration.

-- The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, aims to amend Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act.

-- The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks amendments to Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980 and incidental amendments to Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

-- The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, aims to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954, and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

-- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes an amendment to the List of Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh.

-- The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to amend the List of Scheduled Tribes of Tripura.

-- The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, aims to prevent and combat trafficking, especially of women and children, and to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims.

-- The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, proposes a legislative framework to the NADA for meeting the obligations of India under the Convention and the obligations of NADA as a signatory of the WADA Code.