Key RSS meeting begins in Rajasthan today, economy on agenda

A key coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is being attended by its affiliates, including senior functionaries of the BJP, will begin in Rajasthan’s Pushkar on Saturday, with a presentation on economy.

According to persons aware of the developments, affiliates the Swadeshi Jagran Manch and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will present their views on economy; while the Seema Jagran Manch, which works in the border areas, is expected to give presentations on the situation in Kashmir in the aftermath of stripping it of its special status. These affiliates of the Sangh have in the past underlined the need to create more jobs and to streamline issues pertaining to economic policies.

A hard line affiliate of the Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a key campaigner for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is also expected to present details of the case, which is currently being heard on a daily basis in the SC. The three-day meeting will be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP working president JP Nadda and others.

