Khajuraho dance festival begins today on temple premises after 44 years

The six-day Khajuraho Dance Festival will begin on Saturday at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Madhya Pradesh, known for its ancient Hindu and Jain temples. It is being held on the temple premises after 44 years following the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) permission. The ASI has also waived the fee for conducting the festival this year.

“The dance festival was introduced 46 years ago on the premises to promote heritage and tourism. But ASI cancelled the permission after the reports of destruction of monuments and defacement of idols. For the past 44 years, the state government has been organising the festival in an open garden developed near Western Group of Temples," said a state culture department official, who did not wish to be named.

The ASI gave the go-ahead to the state government to conduct the festival indoors following Union culture and tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel's intervention.

Patel said Khajuraho has been added to the list of 19 iconic world tourism sites and they want to make the festival more popular and attractive for national as well as international tourists. "Hence, the ASI granted permission to the state government.” He said the state government will ensure the safety and security of the monuments.

Former ASI superintendent (Bhopal) Narayan Vyas said the permission for conducting the festival on the temple premises was cancelled to protect the monuments from thieves and anti-social elements as some idols were damaged during the event in 1976.

“The performances are organised late at night and it is tough to keep a watch on spectators. There is a risk that idols at the monuments can be stolen or defaced by participants or spectators. To promote tourism at a popular site through dance festival is not a wise decision,” he said.

Culture and tourism department principal secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla said they will organise the festival for the promotion of heritage with utmost care. We will take care of both the safety and security of temples and idols,” he said. “We have designed the festival to attract tourists to boost the economy of the area. Khajuraho’s economy is mostly dependent upon international tourists. During Covid 19 pandemic, local guides, artisans and hoteliers are facing a tough time due to the decrease of the footfall of international and national tourists."