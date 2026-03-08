Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday congratulated the communities of Mandala, Phudung, Khellong and Nyukmadung, in West Kameng district of the state, for successfully marketing key non-timber forest products from their Community Conserved Areas . Khandu lauds community effort in marketing forest produce in West Kameng

He described the initiative as a strong example of how community stewardship can generate livelihoods while protecting nature.

Khandu said the achievement highlights the role of sustainable harvesting and collective action in strengthening the rural economy while conserving forest resources.

The chief minister observed that through collective effort and sustainable harvesting practices, local collectors were able to market Khagi and Lishi , generating significant income for local families while ensuring conservation of these valuable forest resources.

Khandu said the initiative demonstrates how local communities can build sustainable livelihoods by responsibly managing natural resources.

The chief minister also highlighted the role of institutional support and responsible market linkages in the initiative.

He said the effort was supported by World Wide Fund for Nature India and connected with responsible buyers such as Dabur India, Nahar Organics and North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation.

He extended his appreciation to the Community Conserved Area management committees and the families involved in the initiative.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all the CCA Management Committees and the more than 250 families involved. Such community-led initiatives strengthen the green economy of Arunachal Pradesh while preserving our rich ecological heritage," he added.

The marketing of non-timber forest products such as Sichuan pepper and star anise is increasingly being promoted in Arunachal Pradesh as a sustainable livelihood option for rural communities, officials said.

By linking forest-based produce with responsible buyers and organised markets, such initiatives help generate income for villagers while encouraging conservation of biodiversity-rich community forests across the state, they added.

