Kharge calls for 'top to bottom' accountability at key Congress meet; slams BJP

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 11:35 AM IST

The Congress meeting comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, set to begin in a few days.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi among others at Steering Committee meeting. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday held the first meeting of members of the steering committee constituted by him. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were among the top leaders present at the meeting. The meeting comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament set to begin in a few days. It also comes on a day when crucial civic polls are being held in Delhi and Gujarat prepares to hold the second phase on Monday.

In October, Kharge - soon after he took over as the party president - constituted a 47-member steering panel to replace the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Most of the members of the CWC were retained.

"I believe that the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is -- organisational accountability from top to bottom. If the Congress organisation is strong, accountable, lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the country," the Congress chief was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "This is neither right nor acceptable. Those who are unable to fulfil their responsibility, they will have to make way for their colleagues," he further added.

His comments come days after a crisis had emerged in Rajasthan following Gehlot's remarks on Sachin Pilot during an interview to NDTV. The party was able to settle the issue but only after a widespread controversy.

At Sunday's meeting, the seasoned leader also targeted the BJP as he insisted that it is the duty of the party members to fight the ruling forces sowing "seeds of hatred" and "reap fruits of division".

The Congress is making intense efforts to revive its poll fortunes as more states gear up to vote next year. The countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra - which was launched in September eyeing the 2024 national polls, and is being led by Rahul Gandhi - also figured in the Congress chief's remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)

congress mallikarjun kharge
