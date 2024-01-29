Kharge says no more elections in the country if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bhubaneswar : Calling BJP and RSS ‘poison’, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will turn out to be the last election in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi retains power. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. (ANI)

“If some leaders and people become cowards, will our Constitution and democracy survive? If you vote for Modi again, there will be no election in the country. Elections will be held like election of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They will run the government on basis of accumulated authority and keep returning to power. They will get 200 seats, 300 and 400. They will even increase number of seats beyond 600,” said Kharge, addressing the Odisha Bachao Samavesh at Lower PMG area of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

“So, it is the responsibility of the people to save democracy. If you want to save democracy, you can do it. If you want to be slaves, it depends on your wish,” he added.

Kharge said while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to unite the country and opened ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’, the BJP and RSS have opened ‘nafrat ki dukaan’. “It is because of this that you need to remain alert. BJP and RSS are poison, they are depriving us of our rights,” Kharge said.

“They are giving (ED) notices to each and every one. They are intimidating people... Because of fear, some are leaving friendships, some are leaving the party, and some are leaving the alliance. The current government’s modus operandi involves serving notices to leaders one after another, instilling terror, and issuing threats. Individuals are abandoning friendships, alliances, and parties out of fear,” he said, warning party workers against the BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS.

Kharge remarked: “We administered the government with love, embracing each other. Progress in education, health, industry, and the establishment of various visible institutions today can be credited to the contributions of the Congress. The present government seems to derive pleasure from causing discord and conflict among the people.”

On Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar leaving the INDIA alliance and joining the NDA, he said while some people are saying that the alliance suffered a setback with his departure, it would actually emerge stronger. “Does the country weaken when one person exits? No. Likewise, the alliance would not weaken by the departure of one or two individuals,” he said.

Lashing out at Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, he said Patnaik abides by the BJP ideology. “He keeps changing his colours. Hence, there is a heaven and hell difference between former chief minister late Biju Patnaik and current chief minister Naveen Patnaik. What did Navin Patnaik gain from his friendship with Narendra Modi? The double engine fails at times. And when the double engine doesn’t work properly, the first engine also fails,” he said.

Alleging that Modi and Patnaik are with the rich and the Congress sides with the poor, Kharge criticised Modi and said, “Because of threats, some people are leaving parties and parties are leaving alliance.”