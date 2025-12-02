Disha Patani's sister, helps accident survivors, slams 1.5-hour ambulance delay in viral video

Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, questioned the timely response of emergency services after she stepped in to help survivors of a deadly crash in Moradabad and found herself waiting endlessly for an ambulance. Former Army Major Khushboo Patani helped survivors of the accident and said the ambulance arrived nearly an hour and a half later.(Photo: Instagram)

The crash occurred on the Moradabad Rampur highway on Sunday, according to Khushboo's Instagram post. She happened to be driving through the stretch at the time, and said she came upon a scene of devastation, several people critically injured, others unconscious, and no medical responders in sight. She also shared a video of the aftermath of the crash on Instagram and said it has been more than an hour and no ambulance has reached the spot.

According to her account, she and a few others managed to pull victims and bodies away from the road to prevent further harm. With no emergency vehicles arriving, Khushboo arranged autos and helped rush four to five survivors to a hospital herself.

Her video captured the mangled state of an auto rickshaw, injured passengers and the panic at the site. She estimated that out of 12-13 people involved, only “two or three” appeared to still be alive by the time help arrived. She said the ambulance eventually reached the spot nearly an hour and a half after the crash.

Khushboo also criticised the bystander behaviour she witnessed. Several people, she said, were busy filming the aftermath instead of helping the wounded. This habit of recording everything instead of assisting is absolutely wrong, she said, urging people not to fear legal complications when offering help.

“A roadways bus driver hit and killed entire family and ran away without helping them,” she wrote on Instagram. Watch the video here, viewer discretion is advised:

A PTI report later said six members of a family, two of them children, were killed while travelling to a wedding in Rafatpur when a state-run roadways bus rammed their tempo from behind. Five others were reported seriously hurt.

Those who died have been identified as Mati alias Sanju (30), Suman (30), Seema (35), Aarti (20), Aman (15) and Ananya (12), all residents of Abdullahpur under Kundarki police station, the report said.

(With PTI inputs)