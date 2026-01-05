'Kicked me in stomach, stripped my son’: Woman narrates horrific ordeal after family assaulted in Delhi

A man was beaten, his wife allegedly molested and his son stripped and assaulted following a dispute, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. The police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Satish. (ANI)

The police arrested the accused, who has been identified as Satish. The other suspects involved in the incident are at large, news agency PTI reported.

Satish reportedly works as a caretaker at a gym owned by the victim. The incident stemmed from a dispute after Satish allegedly cheated the couple and took control of the gym, leading to a confrontation that later turned violent.

Also read| Bullying dispute turns fatal as man stabbed to death in Delhi; juvenile held

Police received a PCR call about the incident on January 2. When officers reached the location, they found the complainant and his family members injured. All of them were taken to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment.

The woman among the victims told news agency PTI, "This property is in our name. Can't we stand on our own property? That day, my husband and I were standing outside the house. Just then, a boy, Shubham Yadav, came and grabbed my husband. When I tried to save my husband, a man named Pintu Yadav came. He stopped his Thar vehicle so fast that my husband narrowly escaped death. After that, he started beating my husband. His son started beating me. Vikas Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Shubham Yadav started beating my husband. Before I could save my husband, they threw him to the ground near a tree and pushed me away. They kicked me in the stomach, they pulled my hair. They humiliated me so much... I ran to the police station for help. By the time these people had entered the house and dragged my son away. They stripped him of all his clothes. He was beaten naked. People were watching. My son kept pleading with folded hands... Is this less than a rape?"

Also read| 20 pistols, 6 kg ganja, 310 phones: What Delhi police seized during ‘Operation Aaghat 3.0’

Her husband said, "On the 2nd of January, around 3-3:30 in the afternoon, I was standing outside. Then Pintu Yadav's servant Shubham Yadav and he pushed me... After that, Pintu Yadav and Shubham Yadav tore away my clothes and kept punching me in the face... Pintu Yadav has a fitness centre below our place... My son's wedding is in 10 days. He beat him badly. I saw him lying on the road. Both my sons have left home. They have also switched off their mobile phones. We don't know where they are. The police have only arrested Pintu Yadav so far. The rest are all absconding. I want all of them to be arrested. They should be given the harshest possible punishment..."

After receiving treatment, the victims approached the police station and recorded their statements.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include Section 115(2) for voluntary causing hurt, Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, Section 329 for criminal trespass and house-trespass, Section 333 for house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault.

Additional charges were filed under Section 74 for assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, Section 79 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, Section 351(3) for criminal intimidation and Section 3(5) for joint liability.

(With PTI inputs)