Dec 28, 2025
Bullying dispute turns fatal as man stabbed to death in Delhi; juvenile held

PTI |
Updated on: Dec 28, 2025 10:09 pm IST

During the investigation, police apprehended the accused, who is a juvenile and recovered a dagger, the weapon of offence, from his possession, said police.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile in an apparent act of revenge for bullying, an official said on Sunday.

Police said forensic teams were called to the scene to collect evidence, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events.(Representational/HT Photo)
The incident was reported around 3.16 pm on Thursday, when a caller informed police that a man was stabbed in the Jwalapuri area of Paschim Vihar West, the officer said.

Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and identified the victim as Karan, he said.

Karan worked at an animation firm in Delhi. His father is an employee of the Delhi Jal Board, and he has two sisters, the officer said.

"Karan was found with multiple stab wounds on the torso at DDA Park in Paschim Vihar. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," the officer said.

During the investigation, police apprehended the accused, who is a juvenile and recovered a dagger, the weapon of offence, from his possession, he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused allegedly attacked Karan due to a personal dispute, he said.

"The accused claimed that Karan used to bully him, which led to the violent confrontation," the officer added.

Police said forensic teams were called to the scene to collect evidence, and statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to reconstruct the sequence of events.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the stabbing, police said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
India News
