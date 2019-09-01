e-paper
Kidnapped 5-yr-old’s body found hanging in Gujarat well

According to police, Prince Nakia went missing from a temple in the district’s Thoriyali village on Tuesday night.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:15 IST
Ahmedabad
The body of a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped four days ago was found hanging in a well in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Saturday, police officials familiar with the matter said.
According to police, Prince Nakia went missing from a temple in the district’s Thoriyali village on Tuesday night.

“The boy had gone to the temple along with his grandfather. He was playing in the temple premises while his grandfather attended a programme.

“When his grandfather returned, he found the boy missing. CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed Prince walking away along with two men,’’ police inspector Shaktisinh Gohil said.

Police officials familiar with the developments said Prince’s body was found hanging in a well located in a farmhouse in Thoriyali village, where he lived with his family.

Police officials said they sent Prince’s body for autopsy and were awaiting the report.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:15 IST

