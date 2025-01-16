Kin of Kalyan woman killed in 2015 train robbery receive 8 lakh compensation

The Mumbai Railway Claims Tribunal has awarded compensation of ₹8 lakh to the kin of a 22-year-old woman who was run over by a train while chasing a thief. Prajakta Gupte worked in an IT firm and was on her way back home in Kalyan in Thane district in a suburban train on July 30, 2015 when the incident took place. The man died by suicide by jumping in front of a local train in Mumbai, police said.(Hindustan Times/File representative image)

A thief standing near the tracks grabbed her phone and purse, after which she jumped out and gave chase but was run over by a train coming from the opposite direction. The court approved compensation of ₹4 lakh but it was enhanced to ₹8 lakh after a detailed presentation was made by her advocate Rihal Kazi on her family's poor financial situation and her role as a breadwinner.

The details of the order were made available on Thursday this year. While the railways submitted in court that she had risked her life by jumping on to the tracks, her advocate contended the incident was due to lack of regular patrolling along the tracks.