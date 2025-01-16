Menu Explore
Central govt employees can now travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat trains under Leave Travel Concession

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 07:31 AM IST

All eligible central government employees will get ticket reimbursement for both to and fro journeys, besides the paid leave given when they avail the LTC

The Centre is now allowing employees to travel via Tejas, Vande Bharat and Humsafar trains under Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

Tejas Sleeper type train.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
Tejas Sleeper type train.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

This official order came as a result of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) receiving a number of references from different offices and individuals regarding the admissibility of these various types of premium trains under the LTC, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"The matter has been examined by this department in consultation with the Department of Expenditure and it has been decided that apart from existing Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains, travel by Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express & Humsafar Express trains under LTC as per the entitlement of the government employees has now been allowed," the report quoted the order issued by the DoPT as saying. It came on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

All eligible central government employees will get ticket reimbursement for both to and fro journeys, besides the paid leave given when they avail the LTC.

What is Leave Travel Concession?

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme is a concessional travel facility for Government employees to help them travel to any place in India during a block of four years.

The employees have the option either to avail Home town LTC twice in a block of two years each or to visit home town once in a period of two years and to visit any place in India in another block of two years, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training.

