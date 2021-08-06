Zero tolerance to corruption: Rijiju stresses at SCO justice ministers' meet

India's approach is of zero tolerance to corruption and black money, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju told a gathering of justice ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday.

Speaking at the virtual meeting of the 8th Ministers of Justice of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), chaired by Tajikistan's justice minister, MK Ashuriyon, Union minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that India has a sound legal framework backed by a strong institutional mechanism to deal with corruption.

"India is relentlessly working towards eliminating corruption in all its possible forms. The approach of the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of zero tolerance to corruption and black money," Rijiju told the gathering.

The Union minister also apprised the gathering of legislative and executive measures taken by India in its effort to be UNCAC-compliant (UN Convention against Corruption).

"The government continues to work on further legislation and other arrangements to meet emerging challenges," Kiren Rijiju said as he underscored the Centre's "priority in resolving disputes" through alternate dispute resolution.

He highlighted that India has framed business facilitating laws and rules, including Commercial Courts Act and Arbitration Laws with a view to make India a preferred destination for investment and business.

Highlighting various facets of provisioning of free legal aid to marginalised sections of the society, Kiren Rijiju told the gathering of India's move to launch e-Lok Adalat, a tool aimed at offering faster, transparent and accessible option to settle disputes by combining technology and alternative dispute resolution.

The experts' working group of SCO member states had on Wednesday and Thursday discussed the importance of providing free legal aid to the citizens as also cooperation in all spheres, including legal initiatives, given the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The law minister urged the SCO member states — including Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — to promote an exchange of ideas, best practices and experiences in identified areas through the forum.