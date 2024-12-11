Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘NDA government has majority’: Kiren Rijiju's response to no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohil Sehran
Dec 11, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Kiren Rijiju said that that the majority values Jagdeep Dhankhar's leadership and appreciates his management of the House and his guidance.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, responding to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said the NDA government holds the majority in the House.

The Opposition bloc on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)
The Opposition bloc on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

The motion signed by 60 MPs of the INDIA bloc has accused Dhankhar of being "extremely partisan".

The Parliamentary affairs minister said that Jagdeep Dhankhar comes from a humble farmer's family and is the first person from the Jat community to become the Vice President, condemning the Opposition's move.

Jagdeep Dhankhar always speaks about the welfare of farmers and the poor, both in the House and outside, said Kiren Rijiju.

“We have a lot of respect for Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a very knowledgeable person. The notice that has been served against him, which has been signed by 60 MPs, I condemn it. The NDA government has full majority and the majority has trust in the Vice President,” said Rijiju.

The Union minister also said the majority values Jagdeep Dhankhar's leadership and appreciates his management of the House and his guidance.

“The Rajya Sabha Chairman is our guide. Whoever occupies the chair, their decisions must be respected. If the rules are not followed properly, the House cannot function smoothly. There is a system in place, but the Congress party and its allies have continuously disrespected the chair,” said Rijiju.

Earlier on Tuesday, parties from the Opposition INDIA bloc submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha to bring a motion seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan conduct as the Chairman of the Upper House.

Opposition lacks numbers to pass motion

Although the Opposition needs a simple majority to pass the motion, they lack the necessary numbers in the 243-member House. However, opposition members said the move was aimed at sending a strong message in support of parliamentary democracy.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs to Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody.

The motion would be the first of its kind in the Rajya Sabha. It requires a 14-day notice period and approval from the deputy chairman before it can be considered.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On