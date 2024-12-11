‘NDA government has majority’: Kiren Rijiju's response to no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday, responding to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said the NDA government holds the majority in the House. The Opposition bloc on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

The motion signed by 60 MPs of the INDIA bloc has accused Dhankhar of being "extremely partisan".

The Parliamentary affairs minister said that Jagdeep Dhankhar comes from a humble farmer's family and is the first person from the Jat community to become the Vice President, condemning the Opposition's move.

Jagdeep Dhankhar always speaks about the welfare of farmers and the poor, both in the House and outside, said Kiren Rijiju.

“We have a lot of respect for Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a very knowledgeable person. The notice that has been served against him, which has been signed by 60 MPs, I condemn it. The NDA government has full majority and the majority has trust in the Vice President,” said Rijiju.

The Union minister also said the majority values Jagdeep Dhankhar's leadership and appreciates his management of the House and his guidance.

“The Rajya Sabha Chairman is our guide. Whoever occupies the chair, their decisions must be respected. If the rules are not followed properly, the House cannot function smoothly. There is a system in place, but the Congress party and its allies have continuously disrespected the chair,” said Rijiju.

Earlier on Tuesday, parties from the Opposition INDIA bloc submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha to bring a motion seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan conduct as the Chairman of the Upper House.

Opposition lacks numbers to pass motion

Although the Opposition needs a simple majority to pass the motion, they lack the necessary numbers in the 243-member House. However, opposition members said the move was aimed at sending a strong message in support of parliamentary democracy.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain submitted the notice signed by 60 opposition MPs to Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody.

The motion would be the first of its kind in the Rajya Sabha. It requires a 14-day notice period and approval from the deputy chairman before it can be considered.