e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / KK Venugopal likely to continue as A-G

KK Venugopal likely to continue as A-G

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:27 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustantimes
         

Senior advocate and Constitutional law expert, KK Venugopal is likely to continue as Attorney General for India for another year. Venugopal, whose tenure is coming to an end on June 30, is set to receive an extension from the central government, sources told HT.

Attorney General is the central government’s top law officer and chief legal advisor who represents the Government of India in crucial cases before the Supreme Court. The post of Attorney General is a creation of Article 76 of the Constitution of India.

KK Venugopal took over as Attorney General on July 1, 2017. He is the 15th person to serve as Attorney General for India. Venugopal succeeded Mukul Rohatgi who was the Attorney General from June 2014 to June 2017.

Venugopal is a doyen at the Bar who started his law practice in 1954 at the Mysore high court. He, thereafter, shifted to the Madras high court. He started appearing in the Supreme Court in 1960s and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1972.

Venugopal has appeared and successfully defended the central government in cases like Aadhaar and Rafale before the top court.

He served as Central government’s law officer once before when he was the Additional solicitor general during the prime ministership of Morarji Desai.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In