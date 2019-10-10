e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

Kochi stalker sets girl, himself afire; both die

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 17-year-old girl in Kochi died after being set on fire by a 22-year-old man, who had allegedly been stalking her for more than a year, police said on Thursday. The man also set himself on fire, and both succumbed to their burn injuries in a hospital.

Police said the incident occurred in Kakkanad, a suburb of Kochi. The father of the girl, a class 12 student, suffered burn injuries too while trying to save her, but his condition is stable, doctors said.

According to police, her parents had warned the youth, Mithun, on several occasions not to disturb their daughter. They had also filed a police complaint following which he was summoned to the police station two days back and asked to mend his ways, said police.

“We have registered murder case and inquiry is on. We took parents statements,” said Info Park police station house officer PK Biju.

The girl’s friends told police that she was disturbed by the events of the last couple of days, one of them said.

On Thursday morning, Mithun barged into the minor’s two-room house and insisted that he wanted to see her. As soon as she stepped out, he grabbed her and emptied a bottle of petrol on her and himself and set her on fire, said police.

The girl’s parents told the police that before they could do anything both were engulfed in flames. The mother collapsed after witnessing the grisly crime and was admitted to a hospital.

Calling it an “unfortunate” incident, Kerala police chief Loknath Behra said while police had a limited role to play, media and society can play a key role in curbing such cases.

In March this year, a woman was stabbed and set on fire in Thiruvalla by a man she had a relationship with, when she resisted his advances. The accused, Ajin Reji Mathew (25), was later caught by locals and handed over to the police.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:59 IST

top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News