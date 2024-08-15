Kodagu continues to grapple with landslides and encroachments

The recent Wayanad tragedy has rekindled the memory of devastating landslides of 2018 in the minds of Kodagu’s residents and yet the district continues to struggle with landslides, encroachment and environmental threats. In August 2018, relentless rainfall triggered landslides that caused death of 20 people, destroyed over 4,000 homes, and forced the evacuation of 18,000 people. (HT)

In August 2018, relentless rainfall triggered landslides that caused death of 20 people, destroyed over 4,000 homes, and forced the evacuation of 18,000 people. It was a disaster of unprecedented scale, marking the first major landslide-related calamity in Karnataka.

Even though the Karnataka government and its people stood by its neighbours in times of crisis, the problems at home were being ignored for years. When, in response to this tragedy in Wayanad, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) conducted a study, it, identified 104 disaster-prone areas in Kodagu. Authorities have since earmarked nearly 3,000 families for relocation to safer zones, with 313 families already moved, and 10 relief centres set up for temporary shelter. Plans are underway to establish 95 more relief centres across the district, in preparation for future evacuations.

According to experts, the critical situation is because of the rampant deforestation in Kodagu. Col CP Muthanna, former president of the Coorg Wildlife Society, has warned that the unchecked destruction of forests and rapid construction are endangering the district’s ecosystems, particularly the watershed of the Cauvery river.

He said that if the present trend of commercial conversions continues in Kodagu, then within a few years, Gonikoppal, Ponnampet, and Virajpet will become a single large city like Mysuru. In North Kodagu, Madikeri. Kushalnagar, and Somwarpet will become likewise.

“If we have two Mysuru-sized cities in Kodagu, then all the Cauvery water will be required within Kodagu and the 70% of water supply to Bengaluru will be cut off,” he said.

He added that said that one of the reasons for the water shortage in Bengaluru is the rampant and unchecked commercial land conversions and urbanisation of Kodagu, and argued against giving No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for such conversions in the district.

The widespread encroachment on forest land in the Western Ghats, threatens the fragile ecosystems. The Kodagu division of the forest department has registered over 3,000 cases of encroachment, with some already in the process of eviction. The Madikeri division alone faces 3,410 pending cases involving over 5,500 acres of forest land. “These are just known cases,” said a forest department official, who didn’t want to be named.

According to the government, despite stringent legal provisions, Karnataka has lost around 25,767 acres of forest land due to encroachment between 2014 and 2023.

The recent environmental disaster in Wayanad, have intensified concerns about the impact of these encroachments. In response, on August 2, forest minister Eshwar Khandre formed a special task force (STF) to tackle this issue. “The forest encroachment clearance operation in the Western Ghats and other Ghats has started. The task force will work diligently to clear illegal resorts, homestays, and other encroachments in all Ghats, including the Western Ghats, which span 10 districts of the state,” he said.

The newly formed task force will operate under the leadership of the principal chief conservator of forests and chief forest task force. “Clear instructions have been given to carry out clearance operations in all cases regarding encroachments in the forests in the Ghat areas after 2015,” the minister said.

However, the removal of encroachment is just one part of the problem, according to the environmental activists. The controversial K Kasturirangan commission report, which proposed designating 20,668 square km in Karnataka as an Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA), is back in the spotlight after the Wayanad tragedy.

Although the government initially rejected the report, chief minister Siddaramaiah has now signalled a potential re-evaluation, acknowledging the need for further discussion. K Kasturirangan commission report (formally titled Report of the High-Level Working Group on Western Ghats) was submitted in 2013. “The government is against the implementation of the Kasturirangan committee report. Though the government rejected the report, we will discuss the issue with forest minister Eshwar Khandre and not make a hasty decision. The issue needs more discussions before arriving at any decision,” he added.

Environmentalists are divided on the ESA designation. A faction opposing the Kasturirangan report expressed concerns that the report’s recommendations, which include restrictions on permanent structures, roads, industries, and tourism infrastructure within the ESA, would severely impact the livelihoods of local villagers and hinder regional development. In contrast, environmentalists argued that the rapid development occurring in Karnataka’s Western Ghats benefits outsiders rather than residents.

As the debate continues, Kodagu’s environmental challenges grow more urgent. The district’s booming tourism industry, which attracted over 42 lakh visitors last year alone, is straining natural resources and heightening the risk of future disasters.

As Kodagu braces for the rest of the monsoon season, the district finds itself at a crossroads, balancing the demands of development with the urgent need to protect its natural environment. The coming months will likely determine whether the region can avoid another disaster or face a repeat of the tragic events of 2018.