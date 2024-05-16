‘Koi maai ka laal…’: PM Narendra Modi dares Congress, SP on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, May 16, hit out at the Opposition for allegedly trying to cause riots in the country by spreading lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He added that the country has started granting citizenship under the CAA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a poll rally for Lok Sabha elections in Lalganj, Azamgarh, on May 16, 2024. (PTI)

The prime minister said that although the people of "INDI alliance" claim they will remove CAA, “no one can do it”. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024

"Parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress spread lies over the issue of the CAA. They tried their best to burn the country, including UP, in riots. Even today, people of this INDI alliance say that Modi has brought the CAA and the day he goes, the CAA will also be removed. Desh mein koi maai ka laal paida hua hai jo CAA hata sake? (has anyone been born in this country who can repeal the CAA?). Nobody can remove the CAA. Modi has removed their veil of fake secularism under the garb of which they tried to do votebank politics and made Hindu-Muslim fight against each other," Modi said addressing an election gathering in UP's Lalganj in Azamgarh.

"The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of partition of the country done on the basis of religion," Modi added.

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees.

“The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots,” he alleged.

Modi also said the excitement showed by the people of Srinagar in polls is proof no one can bring back Article 370 and do politics of vote bank.

“The Samajwadi Party, Congress are two parties but have one shop where they sell appeasement, lies, 'parivarvad', corruption,” Modi said at the rally in UP's Azamgarh.

Modi alleged that the Samajwadi Party, Congress want to divide the country's budget and allot 15 per cent to minorities.

“Yogi Adityanath has run my cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against mafia, rioters and extortionists,” Modi said.