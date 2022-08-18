Kolhapur airport to get new terminal building, extended runway

NEW DELHI: Kolhapur airport will soon have a new terminal building with an extended runway, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said on Thursday.

“Considering the tremendous passenger traffic growth at the Kolhapur airport, AAI has undertaken work for developing the airport for enhanced capacity. The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building, strengthening of the existing runway, extension of the runway, construction of new apron and isolation bay,” an AAI spokesperson said.

“Over 60% of the work for the extension of the terminal building has been completed and the building will be ready by March 31, 2023,” he added.

Officials said that the new terminal building is being constructed across an area of 4,000sqm and will be able to process 300 passengers at a time.

Officials said the terminal will have 10 check-in counters with modern passenger amenities.

“The building will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy efficient building with sustainability features. The big archways at the front façade of the new terminal building are influenced and derived from the commonly used arches in the heritage structures such as Maharaja Palace, Bhavani Mandap, and Panhala Fort of Kolhapur city,” an AAI statement said. The airside facilities have already been upgraded.

“Apart from this, a new Air Traffic Control Tower is also being constructed to cater to future traffic growth. Parking area with capacity for 110 car, 10 buses are also part of the development activities,” the spokesperson said.

The airport, which was earlier restricted to daytime operations, was recently permitted night flying. The airport services flights to and from Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai and Tirupati.

AAI said the new terminal building will enhance the connectivity to the industrial city and boost tourism.

