State govt provides ₹212 cr funding for land acquisition of Kolhapur airport
PUNE The state government on Tuesday released ₹212 crore in funds for the expansion of Kolhapur airport. There is need for 25.91 hectare land for the development of the airport.
Satej Patil, minister of state for IT, transport and home (urban) and guardian minister of Kolhapur tweeted, “I am thankful to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat for providing funds of ₹212 crore for the land acquisition required for Kolhapur airport.”
“The development of the airport is very important for Kolhapur district. The funds will help for acquisition of 25.91 hectare land which is required for the airport expansion,” he said.
Kamal Katariya, Kolhapur airport director, said, “It is very good news that funds have been allocated for the Kolhapur airport. The passenger footfall is increasing at the airport in summer schedule. It is important to keep upgrading the airport as in future, we will be getting more flights.”
The airport has six flights daily while the number also goes up to 10 on a few days of the week. Currently, the airport has flights for Tirupati, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Flights for Ahmedabad will resume from June 1.
Kolhapur airport has a runway of 1,930 metre, which is expected to expand to 2,300 metre following completion of the land acquisition process.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold Virasat Mela on April 20
The Punjab Agricultural University is all set to hold Virasat Mela on April 20 to connect the youth with their rich cultural heritage of Punjab. A cultural programme highlighting the traditional arts of Punjab will also be organised by the students. On the occasion, a renowned Punjabi poet, Surjit Patar, will deliver a talk on the importance of Punjab's heritage, gS Buttar, director Students'Welfare added.
No teachers’ recruitment drive in UPSESSB 100-day action plan
Much to the disappointment of thousands of qualified aspiring teachers, the 100-day action plan of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) does not include issuing advertisements for undertaking a new teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools of the state. The state government has sought 100-day action plan from every department. A fresh teachers' recruitment drive for government-aided secondary schools finds no mention in it.
Ludhiana | Woman, aide rob elderly couple of gold, diamond rings
An elderly couple was robbed of gold and diamond jewellery by a woman and her aide near Fountain Chowk on Monday when they were on their way to a clinic. The victims have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 83, and his wife Surinder Kaur, 80, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. Before the couple could react, the accused overpowered them and took his gold ring and his wife's diamond rings.
Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani's wife is also an accused in the case. Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him.
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
