Kolhe died due to 8cm stab wound: Autopsy

The post-mortem examination report of Amravati chemist Umesh Kolhe has revealed that he died of an 8cm-long stab injury he sustained on the side of his neck that punctured his jugular vein, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The 54-year-old chemist was murdered in Amravati on June 21. Police have arrested seven people in connection with the case so far.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. The mastermind in the case has been identified as 24-year-old Irfan Sheikh.

Revealing details of the autopsy, an official said the stab wound on Kolhe’s neck measured 8cm in length. The weapon used to attack him had reached the spine and punctured the jugular vein as well, the report shows.

Police have also uncovered Sheikh’s criminal history, deputy commissioner of police, Vikram Sali, said.

Sheikh was booked in a rape case in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and spent 19 days in jail over the charges, said Sali.

The survivor had lodged a complaint with the Indore police in August 2021 alleging that she was abducted by Sheikh and his friend. She alleged she was forced to wear a burqa, was confined in a house and was subsequently raped. “The Amravati police interacted with the Indore police in this regard and obtained details about the case,” said Sali.

Sheikh runs an NGO called Rahbar. It has come to light that he ordered the accused to kill Kolhe for which he provided ₹10,000 and a bike to the four accused.

