No flights to Kolkata from six cities between July 6-19

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:23 IST

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not land in Kolkata till July 19, authorities said on Saturday as the West Bengal government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” read a statement from the Kolkata airport.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had written to the Centre to stop sending trains from at least five coronavirus ‘hotspot’ states, which have registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. It had also urged the Centre to stop sending domestic flights from those five states. Flights from other states can be allowed once a week, she had said.