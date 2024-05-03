Kolkata cops set up team to probe sexual harassment charge against governor Bose

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Friday set up an investigation team to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose by a contractual employee of Raj Bhawan, igniting a political firestorm in the state. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Trivandrum on Friday (PTI/Raj Bhawan)

In her written complaint to the Hare Street police station, the woman alleged the governor sexually harassed her, first on March 24, and later on May 2, who summoned her to his chamber on the pretext of offering her a permanent job.

Bose, who denied the allegation on Thursday evening, left for Kerala, his home state, on Friday morning. He also released a statement addressed to Raj Bhawan employees alleging that the woman’s complaint was a political conspiracy against him.

“Raj Bhavan received a confidential report that political forces have planted one more person in the Raj Bhavan with sinister intent. Matter is being verified by concerned agencies. These are just election ploys nothing more nothing less,” the statement said, his second in 24 days.

In his first statement, Bose on Thursday described the woman’s allegation against him as “engineered narratives”. “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me…,” it said.

Bose also barred the police from entering Raj Bhawan for conducting any inquiry.

Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner of police, central division, said: “The complaint is against His Excellency the Governor. This is a complaint of a serious nature. The complainant mentioned several dates. We are looking into it. Since she has come to us, we are taking necessary action. We cannot discuss the details.”

No criminal case was registered against the governor till Friday evening.

“We are consulting our law department and constitutional experts,” Mukherjee told the media.

According to Article 361 (2) of the Constitution: “No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President, or the Governor of a State, in any court during his term of office.”

Lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who earlier served as advocate general in Tripura said: “There is no law that bars police from inquiring into an allegation against a governor. A case, however, can only be registered after a governor resigns. The inquiry can continue till then.”

The allegations, which triggered sharp attacks on Raj Bhawan by the ruling Trinamool Congress, coincided with PM Modi’s arrival at Raj Bhawan at about 10pm on Thursday for the night. He addressed three Lok Sabha campaign rallies in Bengal on Friday.

Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the home department, targeted both Bose and Modi over the allegations, referring to the BJP’s repeated attack on allegations of sexual assault levelled at some local TMC leaders at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

“You are citing Sandeshkhali in your campaign. I never let any such incident happen. There were some land-related problems that officials have solved. But what are you doing? A young woman used to work at the PBX section of Raj Bhawan. What did the governor do with her?” Banerjee said at a rally at the East Burdwan constituency.

Banerjee said: “Yesterday, you (governor) complained to me about what one of our ministers said. I received thousands of complaints but I never said a word. But yesterday, the tears of this woman shook my heart. Before talking of Sandeshkhali, why don’t you ask how can a governor ill-treat an employee? This woman from East Midnapore was molested, not once but twice. A video was sent to me. I saw her crying, heard what she said. You spent the night there (Raj Bhawan) yesterday. You didn’t utter a word. Your personnel were present when the girl left Raj Bhawan crying.”

“The woman is scared to go back to Raj Bhawan and you (Modi) talk of protecting mothers and sisters. You have no shame. You should lose all your teeth and gums while uttering such lies,” said Banerjee.

Bose also issued an audio message on Friday, challenging his rivals to “bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me”.

“I have information that a more sinister plot has been hatched in the Raj Bhawan. We know the characters chosen for this. Beware. I will not be surprised if I am blamed for the Bengal famine of 1943 or the infamous Great Calcutta Killings of 1946. That is the nature of the political forces working in the state. I don’t come to Bengal to relax. I have come to work on the ground. Bengal is an uphill task. I am scaling the mountain,” he said, adding that he was determined to stay the course.

“I was briefed about what I can expect in Bengal from certain political parties. I have braved many storms. I tell the political party plotting against me that this is no storm. This is only storm in a teacup. Do not be surprised if you realise I am the storm,” he said in the audio message.

“I want to be the captain of the storm, not the captain of the calm. Bring out all the weapons from your armoury. Use it against me. I am prepared.