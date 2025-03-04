Kolkata couple kill toddler son, die by suicide at home; blame 2 relatives: Police

KOLKATA: A 40-year-old man, his wife, 35, and their 30-month-old son were found dead inside their home in the Kasba area of south Kolkata on Tuesday, police said, adding that the couple scribbled a note on the room’s wall blaming two relatives for their death. Police said the couple had written a message on the wall, blaming two relatives for their death (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The 40-year-old man was an autorickshaw driver. Some of his associates came to call him in the morning and informed the police when nobody answered the door. We had to break in. The infant’s body was found in the arms of his father. The bodies of the man and his 35-year-old wife were found hanging,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said the man’s maternal uncle, and his wife, who live in the adjacent house, and were blamed for the suicide, have been detained for questioning.

“Some neighbours said the man was in a financial crisis and had taken loans from several people. The child was suffering from some illness,” the officer said, adding that their neighbours said the couple also had a property dispute.

On March 1, a 28-year-old homemaker and her five-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district.

The woman’s husband, who works at a plywood factory, had spoken to her on the phone after leaving for work. In the afternoon, he received a WhatsApp message from her number that declared, “nobody is responsible for our deaths.”

“The man alerted the neighbours who rushed to his home and found the bodies,” a district police officer said.

On February 28, a 53-year-old man and his 23-year-old autistic daughter were found dead in the man’s office in the Behala area of Kolkata.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290