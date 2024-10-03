Menu Explore
Kolkata man arrested for threatening doctor at RG Kar hospital

PTI |
Oct 03, 2024 09:33 AM IST

Kolkata Police arrested one person for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata Police arrested one person for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has been the cradle of protests over the rape and murder of a medic, over disagreements regarding the treatment of a patient, officials said.

Kolkata Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (HT File)
Kolkata Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (HT File)

According to police sources, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by a doctor at RG Kar Hospital against a person who came with his relative to the hospital's trauma unit for treatment.

"The person abused and threatened the attending doctor with dire consequences over treatment of the patient. The on-duty police personnel detained him. The patient later left the hospital for treatment at another medical institute. The detained person was later arrested," a police officer said.

The police have started an investigation into the case which has been filed at Tala police station.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
