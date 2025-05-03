Menu Explore
Kolkata Metro to operate more trains on Joka-Majerhat line from Monday, to reduce wait time to 22 minutes

PTI |
May 03, 2025 10:55 AM IST

Kolkata Metro will increase services on the Purple Line between Joka and Majerhat, reducing the interval between trains from 50 minutes to 22.

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro will operate more trains on the Purple Line, bringing down the interval between two services from 50 minutes to 22 minutes, officials said on Saturday.

Kolkata Metro Railway to operate more trains on the Purple Line(Representational image/AFP)
Kolkata Metro Railway to operate more trains on the Purple Line(Representational image/AFP)

The isolated Purple Line is at present operational between Joka and Majerhat in the south-western part of the city. Construction is on from Majerhat to Esplanade, where it will meet the Blue Line and Green Line, joining the rest of the metro network.

From Monday, a total of 40 services will be operated on the Joka-Majerhat section at intervals of 22 minutes, officials said.

Follow Pahalgam terror attack news live updates: India responds ‘promptly and proportionately’ to ceasefire violations

Earlier, 18 services were being operated at intervals of 50 minutes, they said.

The Purple Line remains shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kolkata Metro to operate more trains on Joka-Majerhat line from Monday, to reduce wait time to 22 minutes
