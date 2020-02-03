e-paper
Home / India News / Kolkata Police bust Jharkhand gang that duped bank customers

Kolkata Police bust Jharkhand gang that duped bank customers

A senior officer of the detective department said that four people, including two 18-year-old youth, were arrested from Jamtara and Dhanbad in Jharkhand on Saturday. Earlier police had arrested seven people in connection with the same case in July 2019.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
In another case, a 22-year-old youth was arrested from Deogharh in Jharkhand for duping a person of Rs 6.5 lakh.
In another case, a 22-year-old youth was arrested from Deogharh in Jharkhand for duping a person of Rs 6.5 lakh.(HT PHOTO.)
         

The detective department of the Kolkata police busted a Jharkhand-based gang, which fraudulently managed to get the bank details of a senior citizen in Kolkata and duped him of more than Rs 50 lakh.

A senior officer of the detective department said that four people, including two 18-year-old youth, were arrested from Jamtara and Dhanbad in Jharkhand on Saturday. Earlier police had arrested seven people in connection with the same case in July 2019.

“The victim Pradip Kumar Chaudhury, a senior citizen residing in east Kolkata, had shared his bank details to the miscreants over phone. He lost almost Rs 88 lakh. Out of that we managed to block around Rs 30 lakh,” said the officer, adding that the gang had opened at least 150 bank accounts across India.

In another case, a 22-year-old youth was arrested from Deogharh in Jharkhand for duping a person of Rs 6.5 lakh.

The accused had sent a message to the victim’s mobile asking him to update his KYC. The accused managed to access the bank details of the victim by planting a remote access app on the victim’s mobile.

