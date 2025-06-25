Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Kolkata Police dismisses ‘false, malicious’ reports of ISIS-linked arrests

ANI |
Jun 25, 2025 03:48 PM IST

The Kolkata Police also warned that legal action would be taken against those deliberately spreading such rumours.

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday categorically refuted viral social media claims and some news reports alleging the arrest of three ISIS-linked terrorists disguised as IT workers from the Kasba area of the city.

The Kolkata Police department said the misinformation was clearly designed to incite fear and disrupt public peace.(PTI)
The Kolkata Police department said the misinformation was clearly designed to incite fear and disrupt public peace.(PTI)

In a strongly worded post on X, the city police described the claims as "completely false and malicious," warning that legal action would be taken against those deliberately spreading such rumours.

"A completely false and malicious claim is being circulated on social media, alleging that three ISIS-linked terrorists disguised as IT workers have been arrested from Kasba, Kolkata by the NIA. This is entirely untrue. No such arrest has been made by the NIA or any other law enforcement agency," the Kolkata Police posted.

The department said the misinformation was clearly designed to incite fear and disrupt public peace.

They wrote, "Such misinformation is not only baseless but also intended to create unnecessary panic and disturb public order. Strict legal action will be taken against those who are found deliberately spreading rumours."

It urged citizens to rely on verified and official sources before sharing or amplifying any such unconfirmed content.

"We urge the public to refrain from forwarding or sharing unverified content. Trust official sources. Verify before you amplify," the post read. 

