Kota boy Rajit Gupta tops JEE-A in tie-breaker: What are metrics he aced to secure AIR 1?

Scoring 332 out of 360 marks, 18-year old Rajit Gupta, a native of Rajasthan's Kota, secured All India Rank 1 in the JEE-Advanced examinations, results of which were announced on Monday. Rajit Gupta was followed by Haryana student Saksham Jindal, who secured AIR-2 in the exams after falling short on tie-breaking metrics. Gupta is a student of the Allen Career Institute in Kota.(ANI)

Majid Mujahid Husain and Parth Mandar Vartak secured AIR-3 and AIR-4, respectively.

Gupta and Jindal, who are students of the Allen Career Institute located in Kota, are from the IIT-Delhi zone.

While the scores of both students matched when the results were made public, Gupta had the upper hand, having performed better on the tie-breaking metrics - which are based on higher positive marks.

On the policy for a tie-breaker in the case of two students scoring the same aggregate scores, the JEE website clarifies that “candidates having higher positive marks will be awarded higher rank." However, if this measure fails to break the tie, a “higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics.” It further adds, “If this does not break the tie, higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Physics. If there is a tie even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.”

However, in this case, Rajit Gupta was able to beat the tie-breaker based on higher positive marks. His father, Deepak Gupta is a sub-divisional engineer with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and mother Shruti Agrawal teaches home science at a Kota college.

Four students from Kota coaching centre in top 10

Apart from Gupta and Jindal, two other students from the coaching centre in Kota - Akshat Chourasia (AIR-6) and Devesh P Bhaiya (AIR-8) - secured ranks in the top 10. Allen Career Institute celebrated the success of four of its students at its Sammunat Campus in Jawahar Nagar, news agency PTI reported.

Allen Career CEO Nitin Kukreja in a press statement highlighted that this was the second consecutive time that the institute had produced an All India Topper.

During celebrations at the institute, the toppers and their families were initially greeted by the directors of the institute, followed by an interaction with the media. “My seniors and teachers played a huge role in inspiring me to do well in the exam,” Gupta told HT, while adding that he was confident about JEE advanced after having score 100 percentile (AIR16) in Mains.

In the interaction, the four students from Allen praised Kota, for the favourable environment it provides to those preparing for JEE exams, according to the PTI report. Meanwhile, their parents highlighted the preparations the students undertook in the days leading up to the exams.