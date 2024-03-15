Kovind panel recommendation on simultaneous poll shot in arm for key BJP idea

Former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee’s recommendation for synchronising Lok Sabha and state assembly polls is in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s long-term idea of holding simultaneous elections. The BJP has included it off and on in its poll manifesto since the 1980s. It has pitched the idea as an electoral reform that would cut down expenses incurred on polls and allow governments to work without breaks necessitated by the implementation of the election model code of conduct (MCC). Kovind-led committee submitted its 18,626 page report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. (X)

The code mandates a pause on the announcement of new programmes ahead of polls. MCC, however, does not apply to ongoing programmes or bar measures in case of exigencies.

The BJP has pushed an aggressive campaign to rally support for the “one nation, one poll” idea. BJP veteran LK Advani first mooted it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has relentlessly pursued the idea.

In 2014 and 2019, the party’s election manifestos said the BJP is “committed to the idea of simultaneous elections for Parliament, State assemblies and local bodies to reduce expenditure, ensure efficient utilisation of government resources and security forces and for effective policy planning.”

In a 2016 discussion paper, government think tank NITI Aayog backed simultaneous elections, saying frequent polls change the focus of policymaking because “short-sighted populist” and “politically safe” measures are accorded higher priority over difficult structural reforms.

The Kovind Committee’s 18,000-page report recommending simultaneous elections is a key step towards the BJP’s fulfilment of another poll promise.

