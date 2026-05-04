KP Munusamy seeks re-election from Veppanahalli, faces DMK and TVK in three-way contest

KP Munusamy, the Deputy General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the sitting MLA from Veppanahalli, is a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he is once again contesting from his home constituency in Krishnagiri district, aiming to retain his seat. Deputy General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the sitting MLA from Veppanahalli, KP Munusamy (facebook)

Munusamy previously secured victory in the 2021 Assembly elections as an AIADMK candidate and remains an influential leader in the region.

Munusamy is leading with 2,432 votes.

Background Born on June 7, 1952, in Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district, KP Munusamy completed his Bachelor’s degree from Government Arts College, Krishnagiri. He later earned a law degree from Government Law College in Chennai, which gave him a background in legal studies before he entered politics.

Munusamy began his political career in 1991, winning a seat in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as an AIADMK candidate. His victory came during a strong performance by the party, which formed the government that year.

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What Happened in Previous Elections? KP Munusamy joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 1972 and entered active electoral politics in the early 1990s, going on to build a long career spanning both state and national roles.

He later served as a Member of Parliament from Krishnagiri, contributing to key parliamentary committees on agriculture, science, and technology. Returning to state politics, he won from Kaveripattinam in 2001 and, in 2011, took on a significant organizational role as the Krishnagiri district secretary of the AIADMK.

After constituency delimitation, Munusamy contested from the newly created Veppanahalli seat in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where he secured a narrow victory by around 3,000 votes. The close margin highlighted growing competition between the AIADMK and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the constituency.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Munusamy is seeking re-election from Veppanahalli, where he faces PK Srinivas of the DMK and SR Sampangi of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, setting up a closely watched contest in the constituency.