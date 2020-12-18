e-paper
Home / India News / KPCC chief DK Shivakumar offers silver helicopter replica at Bellary temple

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar offers silver helicopter replica at Bellary temple

Defending the move to offer the chopper replica in silver, Shivakumar said that religion and beliefs is an individual matter and is between the believer and God.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:50 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has been on a temple-run ahead of the two-phase gram panchayat polls on December 22 and 27.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has been on a temple-run ahead of the two-phase gram panchayat polls on December 22 and 27.(SOURCED.)
         

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar who has been on a temple-run ahead of the two-phase gram panchayat polls on December 22 and 27, on Friday offered a helicopter replica to the famous Mylaralingeshwara temple in Hoovina Hadagali of Bellary district.

Shivakumar said that in 2017, he had flown in a helicopter to visit the temple. “I subsequently came to know from the swamis and spiritual advisors that this is not a done thing and therefore as an offering gave this in penance,” he said after a darshan at the temple. The helicopter replica in silver weighs a little over a kilogram.

Defending the move to offer the chopper replica in silver, Shivakumar said that religion and beliefs is an individual matter and is between the believer and God.

According to people close to Shivakumar, the KPCC president who is an adherent of astrology and rituals believes that some of the setbacks including being jailed by the ED in a disproportionate assets case were because of this violation of temple custom. Therefore on their advice, he visited the temple and gifted the silver helicopter model.

Later, Shivakumar visited and took blessings of Dingaleshwar Mutt Swami in Shirahatti taluk of neighbouring Gadag district. The panchayat polls which are being fought without a party symbol will have their results declared on December 30.

