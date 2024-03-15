KTR's attack on BJP amid Kavitha's arrest by ED: ‘Inordinate rush to…’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA KT Rama Rao on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of BRS MLC and former member of the parliament K Kavitha. KT Rama Rao said that the BJP government at the Centre has been resorting to institutional misuse in the past 10 years. He also lashed out at the Enforcement Directorate for ‘its inordinate rush to arrest’ the BRS leader even while the matter was up for review in the court in the next couple of days. BRS leader KT Rama Rao(ANI)

“Abuse of power and institutional misuse to settle political scores is something that has become increasingly common with BJP govt in last 10 years…” BRS president KT Rama Rao said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“ED needs to answer Supreme Court on the inordinate rush to arrest when the matter is very much sub-judice & up for review in a couple of days, on the 19th March. What’s even more appalling is the ED undermining it’s own undertaking given to the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” he added in his post on X. BRS party has also called for a statewide protest on Saturday over the arrest of the party's MLC K Kavitha.

BRS MLC and sister of KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor scam. The news of the BRS leader's arrest came after the central agency raided her Hyderabad residence earlier in the day. Kavitha's husband D Anil Kumar was also present at the residence when the search took place.

Following reports of her arrest by the central agency Kavitha's brother KT Rama Rao reached her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. A video of KTR arguing with the officials also surfaced afterwards. In the video KTR is heard saying, "You (ED officials) have given an undertaking in the Supreme Court, and now you are violating it. You are in serious trouble." KTR was arguing with the officials about why Kavitha was arrested in haste when the matter was already up for review in court in the next couple of days.

Earlier Aam Aadmi Party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also being probed in the same case.

(With inputs from ANI)