KTR welcomes bail to K Kavitha; Congress, BJP engage in row over ‘nexus’ with BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Thursday welcomed the bail granted by the Supreme Court to party leader and Telangana state legislative council member Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha shows victory signs as she gets released from Tihar Jail, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Congress, however, described the development as an outcome of a secret understanding between the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the BJP alleged that it was the Congress which had bailed Kavitha out of jail.

BRS working president T Rama Rao took to X to thank the Supreme Court for granting bail to his sister. “Thank you, Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed,” he said.

KTR, who is presently in Delhi along with a host of BRS lawmakers and senior leaders, will be accompanying Kavitha to Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. A grand welcome is being arranged for her by the party leaders.

BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, in a statement, said the granting of bail to Kavitha comes after months of what the party claims to be politically motivated allegations against her.

Expressing relief over the Supreme Court’s decision, Sravan described it as a triumph of truth and justice. He emphasized that the court’s observations during the hearing were crucial in highlighting the unfair treatment meted out to Kavitha. “It is a vindication of Kavitha’s integrity and a clear signal that justice will prevail over politically motivated actions,” he said.

Telangana Congress working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said the bail granted to Kavitha was a clear indication of a prospective BRS merger with the BJP. He alleged that KTR and his nephew T Harish Rao had held a series of negotiations with BJP’s top leaders in Delhi to bail her out and alleged that the Enforcement Directorate cooperated with them.

“If we go by the sequence of developments leading to Kavitha getting bail, it is pretty clear that the process for BRS’s merger with the BJP has commenced,” he said, adding that the two parties have come together to create problems for the Congress government in the state.

However, the BJP claimed that it was Congress, which had helped Kavitha get bail from the Supreme Court

Former Telangana BJP president and Union minister of State Bandi Sanjay posted on X: “Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits.”

He added: “This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress/ BRS leader is out on bail & the Congressman gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine.”

Sanjay was referring to senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who had argued for Kavitha in the court. Incidentally, Singhvi, a Congress leader, on Tuesday was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

KTR, however, reacted sharply to Sanjay’s sarcastic comments on X. He said it was “highly unbecoming” of Sanjay’s position as a Union minister. The BRS leader urged the Supreme Court to take note of the remark and initiate contempt proceedings.

“You’re a Union Minister in charge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on Supreme Court!! Highly unbecoming of your position. I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings,” KTR said in reply to the post.