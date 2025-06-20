Kuki flight attendant’s body reaches Manipur days after Air India tragedy, funeral likely today

The mortal remains of 28-year-old Lamnunthem Singson, a Kuki cabin crew member who died in the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, reached her hometown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district late Thursday night. A woman holds a portrait of Lamnunthem Singson, an air hostess who died in the Air India place crash in Ahmedabad, during a candlelight prayer service.(PTI)

Her funeral is likely to be held today, according to family members. “Normally, we (the Kuki people) don't hold last rites at night. Most likely it will be held tomorrow. Today, there will be prayer sessions and other traditional funeral-related programmes,” a cousin of Singson told news agency PTI.

Singson was among the 241 passengers and crew aboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed just seconds after takeoff. Her body was flown from Ahmedabad to Dimapur airport in Nagaland on an IndiGo flight and received by grieving family members, community leaders, and officials.

On the way to Kangpokpi by road, the convoy paused briefly in Kohima, where members of the Kuki Union Kohima and Kuki Mothers’ Association paid floral tributes.

Earlier in the day, a solemn reception was held at Dimapur airport where representatives from multiple organisations gathered to honour the deceased and offer condolences to her family.

Singson originally hailed from Old Lambulane colony in Imphal but had relocated to Kangpokpi in 2023 after ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Ethnic divide in Manipur set aside as state mourns together

Another cabin crew member from Manipur, 21-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma from Thoubal district, who belonged to the Meitei community, also died in the crash. Her mortal remains are yet to arrive in the state.

Despite ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, the tragedy has prompted a rare moment of unity across communities. Civil society groups from both Kuki and Meitei backgrounds have joined in mourning the loss of the two young women.

"We are deeply sorry that one of our daughters, who was displaced due to the Manipur crisis, has met with such a tragic incident," said D J Haokip, General Secretary of the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur, reported ANI.

“Our hearts are with the grieving families, and we stand in solidarity with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims of this heartbreaking tragedy.”

The shared loss of two young flight attendants has brought a rare moment of unity amid months of ethnic violence in Manipur.