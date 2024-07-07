Kulgam encounters updates: 6 terrorists killed, J&K Police says ‘significant milestone’

Kulgam encounters news updates: The death toll in the twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir climbed to eight, including six terrorists, on Sunday as security forces recovered two more bodies. The twin encounters began on Saturday in two villages of Kulgam district. Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists, in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

“Bodies of two terrorists were recovered from Modergam encounter site while four bodies of terrorists were recovered from Chinnigam site,” officials said about the Kulgam encounters.

Two army soldiers, including an elite Para Commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists, they said.

The anti-militancy operation was going on till last reports came in.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain announced on Sunday confirmed that six terrorists have been killed in ongoing encounters in the Kulgam district.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, DGP Swain said encounters were underway at two different sites in the district. "Six terrorists have been neutralised," he added.

Swain highlighted that these operations are gaining momentum and emphasised the importance of such successes in strengthening the security environment.

"This is undoubtedly a significant milestone for the security forces. These successes are crucial in fortifying the security environment. The people are coming together to end terrorism, and the operations are gaining momentum. The current operation is still ongoing and has not yet concluded," Swain said.

He also mentioned reports of local terrorists being involved in these operations.

The first encounter occurred in Modergam village on Saturday, followed by another in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

Last rites of Army jawan to be held in Akola

The last rites of Army jawan Prabhakar Janjal, who was killed in a clash with terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area in Kulgam, will be held in his village in Maharashtra's Akola district on July 8, a district official said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)