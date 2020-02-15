e-paper
Kumar Vishwas’ car stolen from outside his house in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad police spokesman Sohanveer Singh Solanki on Saturday confirmed this to IANS.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ghaziabad
The poet and former politician’s car was stolen.
The poet and former politician’s car was stolen. (Twitter)
         

Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas’ car has been stolen from outside his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Ghaziabad police spokesman Sohanveer Singh Solanki on Saturday confirmed this to IANS. He said, “The incident happened on Friday-Saturday night. The next morning the matter was reported to the police by his relatives. The police have lodged a case and investigation is on.”

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indirapuram house till late Friday night.

