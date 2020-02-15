Kumar Vishwas’ car stolen from outside his house in Ghaziabad

india

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:44 IST

Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas’ car has been stolen from outside his house in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The police have registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the culprit.

Ghaziabad police spokesman Sohanveer Singh Solanki on Saturday confirmed this to IANS. He said, “The incident happened on Friday-Saturday night. The next morning the matter was reported to the police by his relatives. The police have lodged a case and investigation is on.”

According to the police, the car was parked outside the house of Kumar Vishwas at his Indirapuram house till late Friday night.