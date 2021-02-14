Kumbh baithak to begin today. All you need to know

The 40-day Kumbh baithak is scheduled to begin in Vrindavan on Sunday. The fair is being organised by Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad as a precursor to the mega Kumbh Mela scheduled for February end to be held in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

"Though the first auspicious bathing day falls on 16th February, the fair is likely to be inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14," Shailjakant Mishra, Vice-President of UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Here's everything you need to know about the Kumbh baithak:

> The state government has made special arrangements for the baithak as the congregation of saints and Akharas (religious groups of Hindus) is expected to attend the 40-day fair in Vrindavan.

> Special arrangements include uninterrupted power supply to the fair. To ensure the power supply, the power department has established a special sub-station.

Also Read | ‘Covid jabs, pilgrim passes’: How Uttarakhand is prepping for Kumbh

> As per the officials, the authorities are trying to ensure continuous flow of Ganga river water into the Yamuna river during the fair.

> Arrangements have also been made to make Ganga water drinkable, PTI reported Mela Adhikari and CEO of the organisation Nagendra Pratap as saying.

> Other arrangements made for the baithak include setting up of a camp for journalists, bathing area at the renovated ghats, cultural programmes scheduled for everyday, temporary police line for security.

> A permanent exhibition for the display of the culture of the state, especially the Braj heritage, has also been put up at the fair. “The massive arrangements made here reflect the religious sentiments of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who appears to be committed to revive the glory of the ancient past and culture," said Rajendra Das, Mahant of Akhil Bharitya Nirmohi Akhara.

Also Read | Uttarakhand to limit crowd using cameras with head count software at Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will begin from February 27 and continue till April 30. The ministry of health has also issued an SOP for the mass gathering involving more than 1 million people everyday that will take place in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.