Kunal Kamra moves Bombay high court after FIR over ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has moved the Bombay high court, urging it to quash an FIR registered against him by the Mumbai Police for allegedly calling Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde a “traitor” during a show Kunal Kamra moves Bombay High Court to quash FIR against him.(HT_PRINT FILE)

The comedian’s petition argues that the complaints infringe upon his fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression, the right to practise any profession or trade, and the right to life and liberty as guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Kunal Kamra had approached the high court on April 5.

Despite receiving three summons from Mumbai police, comedian Kunal Kamra has not appeared for questioning in the case filed against him.

He was recently granted interim transit anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court, as he is a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. The plea, filed through advocate Meenaz Kakalia, is likely to be heard by a bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal on April 21.

A complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel led to an FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making a “traitor” jibe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

What did Kunal Kamra say about Eknath Shinde?

During a performance, Kamra used a tweaked version of a song from Dil To Pagal Hai to indirectly call Shinde a “gaddar” and joked about his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai Police booked Kamra under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation).

Kamra had issued a statement, hitting out at those who were doxxing him and leaking his personal details. In a strongly worded note shared on social media, the comic made it clear that he would not apologise for his remarks.

“I will not apologise... I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” Kamra wrote, adding that his statement was exactly what “Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM).”

With PTI inputs