Kunal Kamra skips Mumbai Police summon for third time in ‘traitor’ jibe case

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday failed to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly passing a “traitor” jibe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, an official told PTI. Kunal Kamra was booked on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for his alleged defamatory remark against Eknath Shinde during a show.(HT_PRINT)

This is the third time Kamra has skipped the police summon. He was booked on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for his alleged defamatory remark against Shinde during a show.

Kamra had shot a video mocking Shinde over the split in the Shiv Sena, and party workers later ransacked the studio and the hotel where it was located on the night of March 23.

The official said the Mumbai police asked Kamra to appear before it on April 5, issuing summons to him for the third time.

Earlier this week, a team from the Khar police visited his residence in Mahim after he skipped the second summons.

Shiv Sena seeks probe into funds received by Kunal Kamra

On Wednesday, the Shiv Sena submitted a written complaint to the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), seeking seeking an investigation into the funds Kunal Kamra allegedly received from various countries through his videos.

According to an ANI report citing the EOW, the complainant has urged the agency to probe the financial transactions linked to Kamra's content, following his remarks against Eknath Shinde in his latest stand-up video, "Naya Bharat", raising concerns over the sources of his income.

Currently, three separate cases have been filed against Kamra at the Khar Police station after his remarks about Shinde.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Mayor of Jalgaon filed one complaint, while a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik filed the other two.

On Wednesday, Kamra sought an apology from those who attended his show after the Mumbai Police reportedly sent notices to some of them for questioning.

“I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience that attending my show has caused to you. Please email me so that I can schedule your next vacation anywhere you'd like in India,” he said.