‘LA’ number plates for Ladakh vehicles

The ministry of road transport and highways in a notification Wednesday amended the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 to insert the new vehicles registration tag for the Union Territory.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Centre on Wednesday notified new vehicle registration tag “LA” for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.
Centre on Wednesday notified new vehicle registration tag “LA” for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.(AP)
         

Centre on Wednesday notified new vehicle registration tag “LA” for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The ministry of road transport and highways in a notification Wednesday amended the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 to insert the new vehicles registration tag for the Union Territory.

The government on August 5 nullified Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. Before its bifurcation, vehicles in the region were marked “JK”. Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was formally bifurcated into two Union territories on October 31.

