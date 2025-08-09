'Laapataa VP': Kapil Sibal questions Jagdeep Dhankhar's whereabouts after shock resignation

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday raised questions about the whereabouts of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, days after his surprise resignation from the post. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal speaks to the media in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

In a press conference, Sibal said that he had heard of the movie "Laapataa Ladies" but never heard of a "laapataa (absent) vice president".

He also urged Union home minister Amit Shah to make a statement about Dhankhar's whereabouts to assuage concerns about his health and well-being.

“After his resignation, we do not know anything about his whereabouts. I had previously heard about the 'Laapataa Ladies,' but this is the first time I have heard about the 'Laapataa' vice president... Now it seems that the opposition will have to protect him...” Sibal said, according to ANI.

Sibal also claimed that Dhankar is not in his official residence and that his personal secretary initially told him on the phone that he is resting.

"On July 22, Jagdeep Dhankhar, our vice president, resigned, and it is August 9 today, and since that day, we just do not know where he is. He is not in his official residence. On the first day, I tried to contact him and his personal secretary picked up the phone and said he is resting," Sibal was quoted as saying by PTI.

The independent MP added that several of his political colleagues have also been unable to reach him. He also urged the home ministry to give a statement on the former vice president's whereabouts.

"So, is he getting treatment done somewhere? People of his family have also not said anything. What is the issue? We had heard of such things only in other countries but India is democratic so such things should be in the public domain," he said.

"I had very good personal relations with him (Dhankhar). He was a lawyer with me who argued many cases. I am concerned. It does not look nice that I go and file an FIR. There is no news from him, from his friends, family," the former Union minister added.

Dhankar's surprise resignation

In a surprise move, Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

In his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankar said he is stepping down with immediate effect due to health concerns.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027. He was also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. He had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.