Home / India News / Lab hired Rajasthan man to make fake test entries: Mahakumbh testing probe
The SIT probe is looking into charges that two private labs – Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs -- conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh. (File photo)
The SIT probe is looking into charges that two private labs – Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs -- conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh. (File photo)
india news

Lab hired Rajasthan man to make fake test entries: Mahakumbh testing probe

  • Delphia lab owner Ashish Vashisth was arrested and is, currently, in jail.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 02:21 AM IST

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged fake Covid-19 tests during the Mahakumbh in Uttarakhand has found that a man from Rajasthan, hired by Bhiwani-based Delphia laboratory, had made fake entries of people whose swab samples were not actually taken, officials associated with the investigation said on Sunday.

“A Rajasthan-based man, who was hired by Delphia laboratory, uploaded fake entries on the ICMR portal and was given a certain amount per entry by [lab owner] Ashish Vashisth,” said an SIT official, requesting anonymity. The SIT probe is looking into charges that two private labs – Delhi-based Lalchandani Labs and Hisar-based Nalwa Labs -- conducted roughly 100,000 fake tests during Mahakumbh.

Delphia lab owner Ashish Vashisth was arrested and is, currently, in jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahakumbh 2021
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.