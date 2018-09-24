Today in New Delhi, India
Labourer abducted by gunmen found dead in north Kashmir village

Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Harwan village, was abducted from his home on Saturday evening.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Srinagar, India-September 17, 2018: Paramilitary soldier stand guard during a shutdown called by separatist leaders against the recent civilian and militant killings in south Kashmir, at Bohri Kadal area, in Srinagar, India, on Monday, September 17, 2018.(Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

A 45-year-old labourer was found dead in Tujjar village near north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Monday after being abducted by gunmen two days ago, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Harwan village, was abducted from his home on Saturday evening. A senior police officer said he was found dead in an orchard.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing of the labourer.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 10:27 IST

