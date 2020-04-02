Labourer kills himself in Karnataka over fear of contracting Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:50 IST

A 40-year-old Karnataka labourer killed himself on Wednesday, over fear of contracting coronavirus. Guru Sangappa Janganavvar lived in Kalliganuru village in the Gajendragad Taluk of Gadag district.

This was the fifth such instance in Karnataka where a person took the extreme step over the fear of contracting the dreaded Sars-CoV-2 virus.

According to police, Janganavvar used to work in Mangalore as a labourer and returned to his native place four days ago. After returning, he developed mild fever and cough. He went to a government hospital in Shantageri located in the same district. The doctors who examined him said that he did not have the virus and gave him some medication.

But that did not convince Janganavvar, and his body was later discovered hanging from a tamarind tree on the outskirts of the village. His wife worried about him not having returned home had initiated a search along with some neighbours. The body has been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. Gajendragad police have registered a case and are investigating.

Nine fresh cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the count to 110 in the state.

“Covid-19 cases climb to 110 in Karnataka, with nine fresh cases being reported between 5 pm yesterday and 2 pm today. Out of the total cases, three have died while nine others have been discharged,” a bulletin issued by the state health department said on Wednesday.

“Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated in Karnataka,” it added.

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,834 in the country on Wednesday, registering the biggest single-day jump, according to the Union Health Ministry.