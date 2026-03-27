Ladakh avalanche live updates: 7 dead, 5 injured in massive avalanche, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; CM Omar reacts
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on Friday afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris. Seven people have died, while five others have been in injured in the incident.
- 18 Mins agoUnion minister Jitendra Singh says 7 dead
- 28 Mins agoLadakh LG says ‘personally monitoring the situation’
- 40 Mins agoWhen are where did the avalanche strike?
- 42 Mins agoList of people injured in the avalanche
- 53 Mins ago5 dead, 7 injured after massive avalanche
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Seven people have been killed and five others injured after an avalanche hit near Zoji La in Ladakh burying a number of vehicles. The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked due to the avalanche. The Ladakh administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations after at-least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow....Read More
Multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on Friday afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris. The casualties are likely to increase as a few vehicles have been fully buried and rescuers are yet to reach them.
Here are the latest updates:
- 7 killed, 5 injured: Kargil Chief medical officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, said most of the injured have been discharged, except for one. A total of seven people were injured in the incident. In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said seven people have died.
- Ladakh LG reacts: Ladakh LG VK Saxena said he heard the news of the avalanche and directed the authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations. He said he was “personally monitoring the situation”. “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert,” he said in a post on X.
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Union minister Jitendra Singh says 7 dead
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Union minister Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, suggested seven people have died and five others injured in the avalanche incident. Officials earlier said five people had died in the tragic incident. “Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after avalanche hit the vehicle Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured,” Singh said.
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Ladakh LG Saxena says ‘personally monitoring the situation’
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Ladakh LG VK Saxena said he has heard the news of the avalanche at Zoji La and directed the authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations. He added he was “personally monitoring the situation”.
“Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert,” he said in a post on X.
Ladakh avalanche live updates: When are where did the avalanche strike?
Ladakh avalanche live updates: The snow avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh national highway trapping several vehicles on Friday. According to officials, multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on Friday afternoon, leaving vehicles trapped and five killed.
Ladakh avalanche live updates: List of people injured in the avalanche
Ladakh avalanche live updates: Here is a list of people who have been injured in the avalanche near Zoji La pass.
- Farida Banoo W/o Abdul Qadir R/o Old Road Leh, age-47
- Abida Jan D/o Abdul Qadir R/o Old Road Leh, age-29
- Abdul Qadir S/o Abdul Rashid R/o Old Road Leh, age-62
- Abrar S/o Abdul Qadir R/o Old Road Leh, age-25 (injured)
- Mohd Baqir Balti S/o Mohseen Ali R/o Nilagarh, Srinagar, age-63
- Sajaida Banoo w/o Mohd Hussain R/o Skamboo age 32yrs
- Danish Majid S/o Abdul Majid R/o Patan
Ladakh avalanche live updates: 5 dead, 7 injured after massive avalanche
Ladakh avalanche live updates: The five reported dead in Ladakh avalanche include three men and a woman. The casualties are set to increase as some vehicles are trapped under the snow.