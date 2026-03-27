Ladakh avalanche live updates: 7 dead, 5 injured in massive avalanche, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked; CM Omar reacts

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FILE: Snow clearance work underway at Zoji La Pass after snowfall, in Zoji La.

Ladakh avalanche live updates: Seven people have been killed and five others injured after an avalanche hit near Zoji La in Ladakh burying a number of vehicles. The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway has been blocked due to the avalanche. The Ladakh administration has launched a major rescue operation involving police, army, border roads organisation, SDRF and district administrations after at-least 15 vehicles were partially or fully buried under snow. Multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on Friday afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris. The casualties are likely to increase as a few vehicles have been fully buried and rescuers are yet to reach them. Here are the latest updates: 7 killed, 5 injured: Kargil Chief medical officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, said most of the injured have been discharged, except for one. A total of seven people were injured in the incident. In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said seven people have died.

Kargil Chief medical officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, said most of the injured have been discharged, except for one. A total of seven people were injured in the incident. In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said seven people have died. Ladakh LG reacts: Ladakh LG VK Saxena said he heard the news of the avalanche and directed the authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations. He said he was “personally monitoring the situation”. “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert,” he said in a post on X. ...Read More

Multiple avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg on Friday afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris. The casualties are likely to increase as a few vehicles have been fully buried and rescuers are yet to reach them. Here are the latest updates: 7 killed, 5 injured: Kargil Chief medical officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, said most of the injured have been discharged, except for one. A total of seven people were injured in the incident. In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said seven people have died.

Kargil Chief medical officer, Liyaqat Ali Khan, said most of the injured have been discharged, except for one. A total of seven people were injured in the incident. In a social media post, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said seven people have died. Ladakh LG reacts: Ladakh LG VK Saxena said he heard the news of the avalanche and directed the authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations. He said he was “personally monitoring the situation”. “Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO have been put on high alert,” he said in a post on X.