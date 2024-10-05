Laddu row: Political parties hail top court’s order to form SIT

Political parties, including the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to form an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into allegations of animal fat being used to prepare the Tirupati laddu prasadam. The development comes close on the heels of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress Party government. (HT Photo)

The development comes close on the heels of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu claiming that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. The state government previously formed an SIT headed by inspector general of police (IGP) Sarvashresht Tripathi to probe the matter.

On Friday, Naidu hailed the top court’s directive in a post on X. “I welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s order of setting up SIT, comprising officers from CBI, AP Police and FSSAI to investigate the issue of adulteration of Tirupati laddu,” he said.

TDP spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain also welcomed the decision and demanded the SIT to submit its probe report at the earliest. “Everyone saw how the sentiments of Hindus have been hurt because of the adulteration in laddus,” he said. “We demand that the SIT submit its report at the earliest and truth will be revealed.”

Andhra Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satya Kumar Yadav called the decision a “significant and commendable step”. “This decision underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in religious practices, ensuring that the sanctity of such revered offerings is maintained,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded Naidu to apologise to the people of the state for spreading false information. Welcoming the apex court’s ruling, Reddy said, “Even after the court order, he (Naidu) should feel ashamed for spreading false news... He is spreading blatant lies.”

He said that the court highlighted the comments made by the chief minister, which were used to create “political drama” in the state. “If he (Naidu) has any devotion towards God, he should apologise to people. He should pray to Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy that he committed a mistake,” Reddy said, adding that the rejection of the SIT constituted by the state government vindicated his stand.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister of state for steel and mines Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma said the SIT investigation would clear all the doubts over the adulteration of Tirumala laddu. “We strongly believe that adulteration of prasad had happened during the YSRCP regime. This will come out during the Supreme Court-monitored SIT investigation,” he said.

With inputs from Srinivasa Rao Apparasu